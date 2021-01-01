Freelance Illustrators in Kharkiv, Ukraine for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Konstantin Yakovlev
Kharkiv, Ukraine • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Graphic designer @ obys
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- illustration
- logo
- web design
Yana Abramova
Ukraine, Kharkiv
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Motion Design School
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Education
-
Lugansk State Art Gollege
Bachelor
2013
Skills
- design
- illustration
Polina KhrystoievaPro
Kharkiv, Ukraine • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Inovit Agency
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- brand illustration
- character design
- content creation
- design thinking
- explainer
- illustration
- motion graphics
- procreate
- storyboarding
- vector graphics
- vector illustrator
- visual art
YuriiPro
Ukraine, Kharkov
Work History
-
Product designer @ Rocketo
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Search Results Web results Kharkiv State Academy of Design and Fine Arts
Bachelor
2008
Skills
- animation
- blockchain
- fintech
- icon
- illustrations
- interaction design
- mobile
- motion design
- product design
- service design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design