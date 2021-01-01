Freelance Illustrators in Kharkiv, Ukraine for hire

Konstantin Yakovlev

Kharkiv, Ukraine $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ obys

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • illustration
  • logo
  • web design
Yana Abramova

Ukraine, Kharkiv

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Motion Design School

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • Lugansk State Art Gollege

    Bachelor

    2013

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
Polina Khrystoieva

Pro

Kharkiv, Ukraine $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Inovit Agency

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • brand illustration
  • character design
  • content creation
  • design thinking
  • explainer
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • procreate
  • storyboarding
  • vector graphics
  • vector illustrator
  • visual art
Yurii

Pro

Ukraine, Kharkov

Work History

  • Product designer @ Rocketo

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Search Results Web results Kharkiv State Academy of Design and Fine Arts

    Bachelor

    2008

Skills

  • animation
  • blockchain
  • fintech
  • icon
  • illustrations
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • motion design
  • product design
  • service design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
