Freelance Illustrators in Karachi, Pakistan for hire

Sehban Ali Akbar

Karachi $50 (USD) per hour

About Sehban Ali Akbar

I craft purposeful brand identities and effective logos for growing SMBs from around the world.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • logo design
  • strategy
Hassan Ali

Karachi, Pakistan $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UX Designer @ Decojent

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • Pafkiet Media Art

    Bachelor in Computer Arts

    2019

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • design systems
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • motion graphics
  • prototype
  • protoyping
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
Bilal Khan

Karachi, Pakistan $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Design Director @ TeamReactivate

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Indus Valley School of Art

    BFA

    2012

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • branding
  • concept art
  • digital art
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • web design
Decojent

Agency

Karachi, Pakistan

