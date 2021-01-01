Freelance Illustrators in Kansas City, MO for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Kansas City, MO on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Alex AndersonPro
Kansas City
About Alex Anderson
Freelance Designer(d) & Illustrator | Kansas City
Work History
-
Designer Illustrator @ Freelance
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- typography
Tad CarpenterPro
Kansas City, Missouri
About Tad Carpenter
Partner/Creative Director at Carpenter Collective, a design studio with specialization in packaging, illustration and brand identities.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- packaging
- poster design
- retail graphics
Nathan HolthusPro
Kansas City, MO
Work History
-
Designer @ MBB
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- typography
Travis StewartPro
Kansas City, MO
About Travis Stewart
Designing and doodling in Kansas City, MO.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Signal Theory
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Nebraska at Kearney
Visual Communication & Design
2014
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo design
- procreate
- typography