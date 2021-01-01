Freelance Illustrators in Kampala, Uganda for Hire

Andy Katamba

Andy Katamba

Kampala $28 (USD) per hour

About Andy Katamba

A passionate and creative guy with creative discipline in graphics design and UX/UI.

Work History

  • Graphics designer / Front-end developer @ Bolt Digital Agency

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • front-end dev
  • front-end development
  • graphic and web design
  • seo expert
  • social media marketing
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
Siraj Kimuli

Siraj Kimuli

Kampala, Uganda

About Siraj Kimuli

Let's about about experiences.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Message
Edwin Kakama

Edwin Kakama

Kampala, Uganda $200 (USD) per hour

About Edwin Kakama

Loves Jesus😇
|Founder @ Leekap Enterprises Ltd💼
|Entrepreneur📢🏧
|Basketball🏀 & Graphic Passionate🎨✍️

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • ads design
  • digital marketing
  • logo and branding
  • poster design
  • social media content
  • social media graphics
  • social media marketing
Collins Tugume

Collins Tugume

Kampala, Uganda

About Collins Tugume

Designer and Animator. Creative content development is my passion.

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
