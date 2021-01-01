Freelance Illustrators in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Hire

husam Fahmawi

husam Fahmawi

Jeddah, saudi arabia $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Executive Creative Director @ Promovision

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Minnisota State

    BS Physics

    1994

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • advertising
  • art direction
  • branding
  • cartoon illustration
  • cartoonist
  • digital marketing
  • graphic design
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • strategic design
  • strategic marketing
  • strategic planning
  • writing
jamal salem

jamal salem

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia $15 (USD) per hour

About jamal salem

Creative graphic design. I provide different kinds of services included the following
1-Mobile Application Development
2-Future App Development
3-Web and CMS Development
4-Software Development
5-UI/UX Design
6-Testing and QA
7-Hire Dedicated Developer
8-Cloud Computing Services
9-Big Data and Analytics
10-Digital Marketing

Specialties

  • Illustration

Education

  • Al-Ahliyya Amman University

    bachelor

    2002

Skills

  • administration
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • character design
  • character illustration
  • decision making skills
Waleed Saed

Waleed Saed

Jeddah $25 (USD) per hour

About Waleed Saed

I have the vision to simplify people's life through digital products, which also meets my passion for designing simple, usable, and valuable products. I use data, research, and testing technics to validate this goal and measure the impact in all my design process. I am a user-centered designer with a good commercial background.

Work History

  • Senior UI & UX Designer @ Ejada

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Michigan

    User Experience Research and Design

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • mobile app ui
  • sketch
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Weam Mohamed

Weam Mohamed

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia $7 (USD) per hour

About Weam Mohamed

Hello I'm Weam Mohamed Welecom to my profile page hear in dribbble. Thank you for visit my profile page,
I'm creative graphic designer, Social media Management.
I hop you get inspiration from it.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • artwork
  • graphic design
  • service design
  • social media
  • social media graphics
