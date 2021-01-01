Freelance Illustrators in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Hire
husam Fahmawi
Jeddah, saudi arabia • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Executive Creative Director @ Promovision
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Minnisota State
BS Physics
1994
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- advertising
- art direction
- branding
- cartoon illustration
- cartoonist
- digital marketing
- graphic design
- maxon cinema 4d
- strategic design
- strategic marketing
- strategic planning
- writing
jamal salem
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia • $15 (USD) per hour
About jamal salem
Creative graphic design. I provide different kinds of services included the following
1-Mobile Application Development
2-Future App Development
3-Web and CMS Development
4-Software Development
5-UI/UX Design
6-Testing and QA
7-Hire Dedicated Developer
8-Cloud Computing Services
9-Big Data and Analytics
10-Digital Marketing
Specialties
-
Illustration
Education
-
Al-Ahliyya Amman University
bachelor
2002
Skills
- administration
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- character design
- character illustration
- decision making skills
Waleed Saed
Jeddah • $25 (USD) per hour
About Waleed Saed
I have the vision to simplify people's life through digital products, which also meets my passion for designing simple, usable, and valuable products. I use data, research, and testing technics to validate this goal and measure the impact in all my design process. I am a user-centered designer with a good commercial background.
Work History
-
Senior UI & UX Designer @ Ejada
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Michigan
User Experience Research and Design
2020
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- mobile app ui
- sketch
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design
Weam Mohamed
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia • $7 (USD) per hour
About Weam Mohamed
Hello I'm Weam Mohamed Welecom to my profile page hear in dribbble. Thank you for visit my profile page,
I'm creative graphic designer, Social media Management.
I hop you get inspiration from it.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- artwork
- graphic design
- service design
- social media
- social media graphics