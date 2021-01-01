Freelance Illustrators in Jaipur, India for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Jaipur, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
vipin sharma

vipin sharma

jaipur, india $25 (USD) per hour

Message

About vipin sharma

Hi, I'm a creative UX/UI designer. Designing is my passion and i love doing it. My goal is to solve problems through designing.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ K-max pvt ltd

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • flow charts
  • prototype
  • scenarios
  • smart worker
  • team leader
  • ucd
  • usability testing
  • user experience designer
  • user interface designer
  • user journey
  • wireframe
Message
Maninder Kaur

Maninder Kaur

Pro

Jaipur, India $40 (USD) per hour

Message

About Maninder Kaur

UI/UX, Web Design, Interaction Designer at Alphonic Network Solutions Pvt.Ltd.

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Alphonic Network Solutions

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • User Experience Design
  • User Interface Design
  • User-centered Design
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • app design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • sketch
  • uiux
  • user experience (ux)
  • web design
Message
UiSlick

UiSlick

Jaipur, India

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android app development
  • branding and logo design
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • iphone app development
  • mobile app ui
  • uidesigner
  • web design
  • web ui
  • website redesign
Message
Tanishq Khandelwal

Tanishq Khandelwal

Jaipur, India

Message

About Tanishq Khandelwal

Graphic Designer.
Love to place pixels in the right places i.e make them feel like home.
Likes to play football.
Bibliophile.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • brochure design
  • illustration
  • logo desgin
  • poster design
  • typography
Message