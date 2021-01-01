Freelance Illustrators in Jaipur, India for Hire
vipin sharma
jaipur, india • $25 (USD) per hour
About vipin sharma
Hi, I'm a creative UX/UI designer. Designing is my passion and i love doing it. My goal is to solve problems through designing.
Work History
-
Product Designer @ K-max pvt ltd
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- flow charts
- prototype
- scenarios
- smart worker
- team leader
- ucd
- usability testing
- user experience designer
- user interface designer
- user journey
- wireframe
Maninder KaurPro
Jaipur, India • $40 (USD) per hour
About Maninder Kaur
UI/UX, Web Design, Interaction Designer at Alphonic Network Solutions Pvt.Ltd.
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Alphonic Network Solutions
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- User Experience Design
- User Interface Design
- User-centered Design
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- app design
- logo
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- sketch
- uiux
- user experience (ux)
- web design
UiSlick
Jaipur, India
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- android app development
- branding and logo design
- front-end development
- graphic design
- iphone app development
- mobile app ui
- uidesigner
- web design
- web ui
- website redesign
Tanishq Khandelwal
Jaipur, India
About Tanishq Khandelwal
Graphic Designer.
Love to place pixels in the right places i.e make them feel like home.
Likes to play football.
Bibliophile.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- brochure design
- illustration
- logo desgin
- poster design
- typography