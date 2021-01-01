Freelance Illustrators in Indianapolis, IN for Hire

Lucie Rice

Lucie Rice

Carmel, Indiana $75 (USD) per hour

About Lucie Rice

Illustrator and designer, dog lover.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • book design
  • branding
  • illustration
  • licensing
  • poster design
  • print design
  • promotional design
Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson

Indianapolis

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • apparel design
  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • poster design
Co-motion Studio

Co-motion Studio

Indianapolis

About Co-motion Studio

A branding studio focused on moving companies forward

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
Bob Ewing

Bob Ewing

Indianapolis, IN

About Bob Ewing

father + husband + letterer + designer + Illustrator + indianapolis

Work History

  • Independent Designer @ Myself

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • apparel design
  • badges
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • typography
