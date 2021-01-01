Freelance Illustrators in Ikeja, Nigeria for Hire

Augustus

Lagos, Nigeria $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ Freelance

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • ab testing
  • art direction
  • branding identity
  • data visualization
  • design systems
  • icon
  • illustration
  • isometric illustration
  • iteration
  • marketing communications
  • user research
  • ux
  • vector
  • visual design
  • web design
Commissioner of Design™

Lagos, Nigeria $35 (USD) per hour

About Commissioner of Design™

Product Designer 👨🏾‍🎨Balancing technical, commercial and human interaction through design . I ask questions and provoke thoughts.

Work History

  • UX Designer @ hotels.ng

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • content writing
  • design thinking
  • html css
  • prototype
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • wireframe
Fiyin Adeniyi

Lagos, Nigeria

About Fiyin Adeniyi

Designer with a knack for humor.
Logo and Brand Designer.
Let's create together

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • logo and branding
  • logo design
Nemi

Lagos, Nigeria. $45 (USD) per hour

About Nemi

A designer who designs. I'm currently learning Interaction Design.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Flutterwave

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Lagos

    BSc.

    2015

Skills

  • content design
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • uxcopywriting
  • web design
