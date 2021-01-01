Freelance Illustrators in Hà Nội, Vietnam for Hire
Logan CeePro
Hanoi, Vietnam
Work History
-
Freelancer @ Dribbble
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Hanoi University of Business & Technology
Bachelor
2014
Skills
- animation
- app ui
- illustration
- interaction design
- landing page
- mobile
- psd template
- themes
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wordpress
Lucia Pham
Hanoi, Vietnam • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- character design
- drawing
- illustration
- infographic design
Laingockien 👨🏻💻
Hanoi, Vietnam • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- art direction
- graphic design
- mobile app ui
- mobile design
- responsive design
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
OnteractiveAgency
Hanoi, Vietnam • $20 (USD) per hour
About Onteractive
Human-centered design for captivating user experience.
Specialties
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Leadership
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design