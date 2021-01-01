Freelance Illustrators in Guadalajara, Mexico for Hire
Aldo Cervantes SaldañaPro
Guadalajara • $10 (USD) per hour
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- animation
- graphic design
- illustration
- mobile
- pre-press
- video games
- web design
Elias Mule
Guadalajara, Jal.
About Elias Mule
Specialized in branding and typography, detailed aesthetic and strategic communication are key features in my method of work.
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
Brenda Dumas
Guadalajara, Mexico • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
Illustrator @ Freelance
2016 – Present
Specialties
Illustration
3–5 years
Education
UNIVA
Graphic Design Degree
2006
Skills
- character design
- character illustration
- drawing
- illustration
- product illustration
- vector graphics
Daniel Meza
Guadalajara, México. 🇲🇽 • $40 (USD) per hour
About Daniel Meza
Logotype Design & Branding
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logotype design
- motion graphics