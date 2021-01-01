Freelance Illustrators in Guadalajara, Mexico for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Guadalajara, Mexico on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Aldo Cervantes Saldaña

Aldo Cervantes Saldaña

Pro

Guadalajara $10 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • pre-press
  • video games
  • web design
Message
Elias Mule

Elias Mule

Guadalajara, Jal.

Message

About Elias Mule

Specialized in branding and typography, detailed aesthetic and strategic communication are key features in my method of work.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
Message
Brenda Dumas

Brenda Dumas

Guadalajara, Mexico $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Freelance

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • UNIVA

    Graphic Design Degree

    2006

Skills

  • character design
  • character illustration
  • drawing
  • illustration
  • product illustration
  • vector graphics
Message
Daniel Meza

Daniel Meza

Guadalajara, México. 🇲🇽 $40 (USD) per hour

Message

About Daniel Meza

Logotype Design & Branding

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logotype design
  • motion graphics
Message