Freelance Illustrators in Ghāziābād, India for Hire

Varun Kumar
New Delhi, India • $10 (USD) per hour
About Varun Kumar
Pixel chef, cooking visual imagery that satisfy others & my own OCD.
Work History
Visual Designer @ Dineout
2019 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- html
- illustration
- logo
- minimalism
- ui
- ux
sandeep virk
new delhi • $70 (USD) per hour
Work History
Product Lead @ TravelTriangle.com
2017 – Present
Specialties
Product Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- interaction design
- management
- protoyping
- skecthapp
- team building
- ui desgin
- user research
➔ Ullas SebastianPro
New Delhi, India • $15 (USD) per hour
Work History
Product designer @ exzeo
2014 – Present
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
MG University
BA Animation and graphics design
2010
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- affinity designer
- photography
- print design
- procreate
- sketch
- sketchapp
- typography
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- wireframe
Deepak Bhatt
Delhi India • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
Freelancer @ Freelancer
2017 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
guru gobind singh indraprastha university
Bachelor of Architecture
2020
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- cad
- digital art
- lumion
- sketching
- vector artist
- vector graphics
- vector portrait
- watercolour