Freelance Illustrators in Gāndhīnagar, India for Hire

Pʌvʌn

Pʌvʌn

Ahmedabad, India

Work History

  • UI UX Designer @ Acquire.io

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Arena Animation

    Diploma in Graphic and web design

    2016

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • affinity
  • animation 2d
  • appdesign
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • icongraphy
  • illustration
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector artist
Tribhuvan Suthar

Tribhuvan Suthar

Pro

ahmedabad, India $10 (USD) per hour

About Tribhuvan Suthar

I am Tribhuvan. I am a UI/Graphic Designer based out of Mumbai, India. I also love creating abstract designs, particularly for the web.

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Acquire.io

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • affinity
  • figma
  • icon
  • sketch
  • ui designs
Sandeep Kasundra

Sandeep Kasundra

Ahmedabad $25 (USD) per hour

About Sandeep Kasundra

A multidisciplinary UI/UX Designer with a passion for elegant, innovative, and functional user interfaces. Over 9 years of experience in the design industry.

Work History

  • Sr. UI/UX Designer @ IndiaNIC Infotech LTD

    2013 - 2021

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Atmiya Institute Of Technologies and Science

    BSc. IT, Computer Science

    2012

Skills

  • Figma
  • administration
  • dashboard
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • sketch
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • website redesign
  • website ui
  • wireframing and prototyping
CMARIX TechnoLabs

CMARIX TechnoLabs

Pro

Ahmedabad, India $13 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Designer @ CMARIX Technolabs Pvt. Ltd.

    2009 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • GTU

    Masters in Computers

    2008

Skills

  • app ui design
  • concept design
  • creative design
  • dashboard
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • logo deisgn
  • mobile
  • mobile ux
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual development
  • web design
