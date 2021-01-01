Freelance Illustrators in Fort Worth, TX for Hire

Tyler Anthony

Dallas, TX $125 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
Jonathan Schubert

Dallas $100 (USD) per hour

About Jonathan Schubert

Branding & Illustration

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • apparel design
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon system design
  • illustration
  • label design
  • packaging design
  • typography
John Mata

Dallas, Texas

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • layout
  • lettering
  • logo
  • typography
Kevin Craft

Dallas, Texas

About Kevin Craft

Independent logo and branding designer.
Founder of Italics, creative meet ups for the Dallas / Fort Worth area.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Stripes Agency

    2016 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Savannah College of Art and Design

    BFA in Graphic Design

    2011

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
  • ui
