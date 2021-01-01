Freelance Illustrators in Florence, Italy for Hire

Irene Laschi

Florence, Italy

Work History

  • Illustration teacher @ Scuola Internazionale di Comics, Firenze

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • advertising
  • botanical
  • botanical illustration
  • commercial
  • commercial art
  • design
  • digital art
  • drawing
  • drawing and painting
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • naturalistic illustration
  • packaging
Laura Palumbo

Firenze

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
Alexandra Wong

Firenze, Italy $32 (USD) per hour

About Alexandra Wong

Freelance illustrator, love to travel, available for commissions!

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Studio Arts College International

    MFA

    2018

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • brand illustration
  • commercial art
  • concept
  • digital painting
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • photoshop illustrator
  • portraits
  • print design
  • web marketing
Ferreggì

Florence - Italy

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • advertising illustration
  • branding identity
  • cover design
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
