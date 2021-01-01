Freelance Illustrators in Eşfahān, Iran for Hire

Find the world's best illustrators in Eşfahān, Iran on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Mzr

Iran,Esfahan

Work History

  • UI/UX designer @ Faranama

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • front-end development
  • illustration graphic design
  • mobile
  • ui ux design
  • web design
Moien Esmaeili

Isfahan, Iran

About Moien Esmaeili

Analogue at birth, digital by design!

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Tapsa Studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

Skills

  • branding
  • front-end development
  • ui
  • ux
Ali

Iran - Esfahan $20 (USD) per hour

About Ali

Programming Project Manager / UI and UX designer / Gamer / Real Madrid

Work History

  • project manager @ vistateam

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • IAUN

    MA

    2017

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • application
  • ui
  • ux
Danial Nazemi

Iran, Isfahan $40 (USD) per hour

About Danial Nazemi

I am a UI/UX Designer, Graphic Designer, Voice Actor and long life learner. I like to create magnificent venture with team players, hence it makes me bright and cheerful!

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • bem
  • ejs
  • front-end development
  • git
  • gulp
  • html css javascript
  • jquery ui
  • mongodb
  • sass
  • uiuxdesign
  • voice acting
  • web developement
  • wireframing and prototyping
