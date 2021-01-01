Freelance Illustrators in Durban, South Africa for Hire
Monde Marafane
Durban, South Africa • $80 (USD) per hour
About Monde Marafane
Brand and Digital Designer
Work History
UI/UX Designer @ Hellosquare
2016 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
Durban University of Technology
Diploma
2013
Skills
- branding identity
- interface designer
- product design
- typography
- uiuxdesign
Sabastien Pillay
Durban, South Africa • $40 (USD) per hour
About Sabastien Pillay
Graphic Designer based in South Africa. Freelance design since 2013.
Specialties
Animation
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- art
- branding
- calligraphy
- digital art
- doodle
- fine art
- graffiti
- graphic artist
- graphic design
- graphic illustration
- illustration
- logo and branding
- murals
- sketch
Nathan Roodt
Durban South Africa • $50 (USD) per hour
About Nathan Roodt
Durban based Illustrator and Designer.
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Brad CuzenPro
Durban, South Africa
About Brad Cuzen
Graphic Designer & Illustrator
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- character design
- graphic design
- iconography
- illustration
- logo
- poster design