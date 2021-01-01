Freelance Illustrators in Dublin, Ireland for Hire
Al Power™Pro
Dublin, Ireland
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- belly dancing
- bird catching
- branding
- hop scotch
- illustration
- moon walking
- tea drinking
- tree climbing
- ui
- ux
Al BarryPro
Dublin, Ireland
Work History
-
Senior UX Designer @ Guidewire
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- illustration
- product design
- ui
- ui illustration
- ux
Laura Iorgulescu
dublin
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe lightroom
- adobe photoshop
- communications design
- graphic design
- photo retouching
- photography
- social media management
Aoife O'DwyerPro
Dublin, Ireland • $100 (USD) per hour
About Aoife O'Dwyer
Designer / Illustrator / Curator. Creative Director at Each&Other, Glug Dublin host, founder of A Secret Photography Blog + Magazine ♥
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Each&Other
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Skills
- illustration
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design