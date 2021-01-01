Freelance Illustrators in Denver, CO for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Denver, CO on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Wells CollinsPro
Denver, CO • $50 (USD) per hour
About Wells Collins
Partner and designer at Two Bridges Design.
Branding, packaging, & lettering in Denver, CO.
Work History
-
Design Director @ Saltshaker Holdings
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- script
Brian Edward Miller
Broomfield, CO
About Brian Edward Miller
I am the owner and illustrator of Orlin Culture Shop, an illustration shop based in Colorado.
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- cartoon
- concept art
- illustration
- picture books
Dan LehmanPro
Boulder, CO • $125 (USD) per hour
About Dan Lehman
Independent designer specializing in logo design, illustration, & packaging.
Founder of QRS Creative LLC
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Tyler School of Art at Temple University
BFA in Graphic & Interactive Design
2013
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- pattern
- surface design
EJ Hassenfratz
Denver, CO • $75 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- adobe after effects
- animated gifs
- animation
- design
- gifs
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics