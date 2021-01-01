Freelance Illustrators in Den Haag, Netherlands for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Den Haag, Netherlands on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Frederique Matti

Frederique Matti

Amsterdam $90 (USD) per hour

Message

About Frederique Matti

Freelance illustrator.
Clients include: Spotify, GitHub, Women's Health Mag, Pusher, Harvard Business Manager, Intercom etc.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand illustration
  • editorial design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • illustration design
  • product illustration
Message
Patswerk

Patswerk

Pro

The Hague, the Netherlands

Message

About Patswerk

We are an illustration & animation studio from the Hague, the Netherlands. We like to work closely together with brands, as long as we can use pretty colors.

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • sandwich making
  • screen printing
Message
Tristan Kromopawiro

Tristan Kromopawiro

Pro

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Message

About Tristan Kromopawiro

Designer and illustrator

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • logo design
  • typography
  • visual identity design
Message
Nozzman

Nozzman

Pro

Rotterdam, the Netherlands

Message

About Nozzman

Dutch freelance illustrator, cartoonist, designer and creative director. Real name: Bram van Rijen.

Work History

  • Lead designer @ Hoppinger

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • cartoon
  • character design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • typeface
  • ux
  • web design
Message