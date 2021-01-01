Freelance Illustrators in Davao, Philippines for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Davao, Philippines on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Resa Embutin

Resa Embutin

Davao City, Philippines $15 (USD) per hour

About Resa Embutin

ailurophilia ◆ multimedia artist ◆ creative for life

Work History

  • Part-time Instructor @ University of Mindanao

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • 2d games
  • apparel design
  • character design
  • childrens book illustration
  • childrens books
  • childrens illustration
  • corel draw
  • design
  • game development
  • illustration
  • logo
  • vector graphics
Shannen Sapar

Shannen Sapar

Davao City, Philippines $15 (USD) per hour

About Shannen Sapar

Independent UI and UX Designer.

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Onerent

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Alemer Veloso

Alemer Veloso

Davao City, Philippines $4 (USD) per hour

About Alemer Veloso

Definitely a coffee lover, I can't think and make any designs without 3 glasses of coffee. Let's make the world colorful thru our designs! kumpaya!!!..

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Incomestore

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Holy Cross of Davao College

    BS-Physics

    2012

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • logo
  • mascot design
  • typography
Jay Paul Vigafria

Jay Paul Vigafria

Davao City, Philippines $12 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • creative virtual assistant
  • graphic and web design
  • graphic illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • online researcher
  • painting
  • photo editing
  • photo manipulation
  • quality assessor
