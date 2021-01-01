Freelance Illustrators in Davao, Philippines for Hire
Resa Embutin
Davao City, Philippines • $15 (USD) per hour
About Resa Embutin
ailurophilia ◆ multimedia artist ◆ creative for life
Work History
-
Part-time Instructor @ University of Mindanao
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- 2d games
- apparel design
- character design
- childrens book illustration
- childrens books
- childrens illustration
- corel draw
- design
- game development
- illustration
- logo
- vector graphics
Shannen Sapar
Davao City, Philippines • $15 (USD) per hour
About Shannen Sapar
Independent UI and UX Designer.
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Onerent
2017 - 2020
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
Alemer Veloso
Davao City, Philippines • $4 (USD) per hour
About Alemer Veloso
Definitely a coffee lover, I can't think and make any designs without 3 glasses of coffee. Let's make the world colorful thru our designs! kumpaya!!!..
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Incomestore
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Holy Cross of Davao College
BS-Physics
2012
Skills
- animation
- character design
- logo
- mascot design
- typography
Jay Paul Vigafria
Davao City, Philippines • $12 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- creative virtual assistant
- graphic and web design
- graphic illustration
- illustration graphic design
- online researcher
- painting
- photo editing
- photo manipulation
- quality assessor