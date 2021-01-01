Freelance Illustrators in Copenhagen, Denmark for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Copenhagen, Denmark on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Justina Leisyte

Justina Leisyte

Copenhagen, Denmark

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Marko Cvijetic

Marko Cvijetic

Pro

Copenhagen, Denmark $55 (USD) per hour

About Marko Cvijetic

Art Director at IKEA.
Website & Branding

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • layout
  • typography
  • visual design
  • web design
Mehvish Iql.

Mehvish Iql.

Copenhagen $70 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Novoresume

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Cphbusiness Academy

    AP degree in Multimedia design and communication

    2017

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • drawing
  • graphic design
  • ui ux
  • vector graphics
Róbert Toman

Róbert Toman

Pro

Copenhagen, Denmark

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • digital design
  • lettering
  • type design
  • typography
  • ui
  • web design
