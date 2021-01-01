Freelance Illustrators in Colombo, Sri Lanka for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

EDIFÉ

Colombo $100 (USD) per hour

About EDIFÉ

Chandika Jayan - Working as a designer + illustrator + artist + sculptor.
Founder of the Edifé Studio.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • University of Moratuwa, Sri Lanka

    Bachelor of Design

    2007

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • concept art
  • illustration
  • logo designs
  • packaging
  • print design
  • sculpting
Samadara Ginige

Colombo

Work History

  • Logo & Identity Designer @ Freelance

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
Graphicever

Pro

Colombo, Sri Lanka $200 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding identity
  • business card design
  • cartoon character
  • cartoon illustration
  • cartoon logo
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo desing
  • minimalism
  • simplicity
  • stationary design
  • vector graphics
  • vector illustrator
Malan Alankara

Colombo, Sri Lanka $50 (USD) per hour

About Malan Alankara

Senior Product Designer

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ SocialCatfish, LLC

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Moratuwa

    Bachelor of Design

    2018

Skills

  • brand identity
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • user experience (ux)
