Freelance Illustrators in Coimbatore, India for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Coimbatore, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Edison Johnson
Coimbatore • $20 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- 2d animation
- android app design
- android app development
- animation
- branding and logo design
- front-end development
- full stack developer
- graphic design
- ios application design
- ios development
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui desing
- uxdesign
- visual identity design
- web design
navaneetha kannan
Coimbatore
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- 3d artist
- illustator
- logo and branding
- logo animation
- logo desing
- motion graphics
- ui
- user research
- ux
- web design
- web desing
Collin
Coimbatore, Tamilnadu, India • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer | Lead UX / UI @ Amphisoft Technologies
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Adithya Institute if Technology
Bachelor of Engineering
2015
Skills
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- logo and branding
- minimalism
- minimalist logo
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- visual identity design
- wireframing and prototyping
Ashok Muthusamy
Coimbatore, Tamilnadu, India • $10 (USD) per hour
About Ashok Muthusamy
I'm a UI/UX Designer. Focused on creating a meaningful experiences through Design!
Work History
-
UI / UX Designer @ Cloudvalley Technologies
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Education
-
Bannari Amman Instute of Technology
B.Tech
2012
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- branding
- figma
- illustration
- invision
- logo
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- user research
- ux
- ux architecture
- uxdesign
- web design