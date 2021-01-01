Freelance Illustrators in Coimbatore, India for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Coimbatore, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Edison Johnson

Edison Johnson

Coimbatore $20 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • android app design
  • android app development
  • animation
  • branding and logo design
  • front-end development
  • full stack developer
  • graphic design
  • ios application design
  • ios development
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui desing
  • uxdesign
  • visual identity design
  • web design
navaneetha kannan

navaneetha kannan

Coimbatore

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 3d artist
  • illustator
  • logo and branding
  • logo animation
  • logo desing
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
  • web desing
Collin

Collin

Coimbatore, Tamilnadu, India $10 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer | Lead UX / UI @ Amphisoft Technologies

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Adithya Institute if Technology

    Bachelor of Engineering

    2015

Skills

  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • logo and branding
  • minimalism
  • minimalist logo
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • visual identity design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Ashok Muthusamy

Ashok Muthusamy

Coimbatore, Tamilnadu, India $10 (USD) per hour

About Ashok Muthusamy

I'm a UI/UX Designer. Focused on creating a meaningful experiences through Design!

Work History

  • UI / UX Designer @ Cloudvalley Technologies

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Education

  • Bannari Amman Instute of Technology

    B.Tech

    2012

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • figma
  • illustration
  • invision
  • logo
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • ux architecture
  • uxdesign
  • web design
