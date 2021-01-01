Freelance Illustrators in Chişinău, Moldova for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Chişinău, Moldova on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ada VishnevaPro
Chisinau . Moldova • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Brazilero Animation Video Production
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- content creation
- design thinking
- illustration
- storytelling
- visual art
danjazzia
Chisinau, Moldova
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- illustration
- painting
Victor MureaPro
Moldova, Republic Of
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- app icon
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- identity and branding
- logo
- logo desing
- logotype
- monogram
Vera Weightless
Chisinau, Moldova • $15 (USD) per hour
About Vera Weightless
Friendly with pixels and colors.
Try me ✍
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
UPS "Ion Creanga", Chisinau, Moldova
Bachelor
2017
Skills
- 2d animation
- 2d illustration
- banner ads
- graphic design
- logo desing
- painting
- storyboarding