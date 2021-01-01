Freelance Illustrators in Chişinău, Moldova for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Chişinău, Moldova on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Ada Vishneva

Chisinau . Moldova $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Brazilero Animation Video Production

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • content creation
  • design thinking
  • illustration
  • storytelling
  • visual art
danjazzia

Chisinau, Moldova

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • illustration
  • painting
Victor Murea

Moldova, Republic Of

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • app icon
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • identity and branding
  • logo
  • logo desing
  • logotype
  • monogram
Vera Weightless

Chisinau, Moldova $15 (USD) per hour

About Vera Weightless

Friendly with pixels and colors.
Try me ✍

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • UPS "Ion Creanga", Chisinau, Moldova

    Bachelor

    2017

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • 2d illustration
  • banner ads
  • graphic design
  • logo desing
  • painting
  • storyboarding
