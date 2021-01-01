Freelance Illustrators in Cherkasy, Ukraine for Hire

About Alexander Stets

UI / UX Designer with 4 years of experience in large number of projects. Initiative,

responsible, creative and thirsty to knowledge. The technology stack includes

some of the most popular applications (Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma).

Result-driven and active, punctual, responsible team player, always willing to see

Customers’ point of view and helping them to achieve their goals.

Education

Cherkasy State Technological University. Qualification awarded: Master’s Degree

in Design.

Mastered the course on UI / UX and Motion graphics

Industries

FinTech, Multimedia, Service Sector, Information Services, Enterprise, Healthcare

Technologies and tools

• Adobe (Photoshop, Illustrator, XD, Lightroom, After Effects, Media Encoder,

Premiere Pro, InDesign)

• Figma, Sketch, Axure, Balsamiq

• Cinema 4D

• Lottie