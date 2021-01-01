Freelance Illustrators in Cherkasy, Ukraine for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Cherkasy, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Black Shift Studio
Cherkasy • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art director @ Blackshift Studio
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Education
-
Cherkasy government technical University
Polygraph
2010
Skills
- animation
- app developing
- illustration
- motion graphics
- videography
Serhii PolyvanyiPro
Europe, Ukraine • $45 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Founder & Design Director @ Black Lead Studio
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- graphic design
- interaction design
- ios app
- landing
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- usability testing
- ux
- web design
Anastasiia Demka
Cherkasy, Ukraine • $20 (USD) per hour
About Anastasiia Demka
I am a freelance UI/Graphic designer :)
Let me design something cool for YOU!
Message me if you need trendy, catchy and modern design :)
Work History
-
Project Manager @ Freelance
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- business card
- corporate identity
- graphic and web design
- graphic design
- redesign
- sketch
- stationery
- ui
- ux
- web
- web design
- web designer
- web ui
- web ux
Alexander Stets
Ukraine, Cherkasy • $6 (USD) per hour
About Alexander Stets
UI / UX Designer with 4 years of experience in large number of projects. Initiative,
responsible, creative and thirsty to knowledge. The technology stack includes
some of the most popular applications (Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma).
Result-driven and active, punctual, responsible team player, always willing to see
Customers’ point of view and helping them to achieve their goals.
Education
Cherkasy State Technological University. Qualification awarded: Master’s Degree
in Design.
Mastered the course on UI / UX and Motion graphics
Industries
FinTech, Multimedia, Service Sector, Information Services, Enterprise, Healthcare
Technologies and tools
• Adobe (Photoshop, Illustrator, XD, Lightroom, After Effects, Media Encoder,
Premiere Pro, InDesign)
• Figma, Sketch, Axure, Balsamiq
• Cinema 4D
• Lottie
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- drawing
- explainer video
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- painting
- ui desing
- ux design