Freelance Illustrators in Chennai, India for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Chennai, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Danny Jose
Chennai
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- character design
- conceptart
- illustration
- storyboards
Prashanth
Chennai
About Prashanth
I design, I experiment.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- doodle design
- icon
- logo design and branding
Vivek Karthikeyan
Chennai, India • $15 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Visual Designer @ ZohoCorp
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- android design
- interaction design
- ios design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Jason Roy
Chennai • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- character design
- illustration