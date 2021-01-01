Freelance Illustrators in Charlotte, NC for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Charlotte, NC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Sara Wasserboehr
Charlotte, NC • $20 (USD) per hour
About Sara Wasserboehr
Graphic Designer @ Passport Labs by day | Illustrator/Embroiderer by night | Crazy Cat Lady at all times | Last name pronounced: WAH-sir-bor
Work History
-
Senior Marketing Designer @ Passport
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Savannah College of Art and Design
BFA in Illustration
2014
Skills
- app icon
- editorial design
- graphic design
- hand embroidery
- illustration
- logo and branding
- typography
Mel ShieldsPro
Charlotte, NC
About Mel Shields
Currently a Product Designer at Skiptown, previously at Passport and Skookum. Illustrating in my free time.
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Skiptown
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Appalachian State University
BFA in Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion design
- product design
- ui
- visual design
- web design
Zach ShutaPro
Charlotte, NC • $80 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Rochester Institute of Technology
BA Illustration
1999
Skills
- branding
- design
- illustration
Travis BrownPro
Charlotte, NC • $80 (USD) per hour
About Travis Brown
Product Designer based in Charlotte, North Carolina
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- graphic design
- logo
- product design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- web design