Freelance Illustrators in Casablanca, Morocco for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Casablanca, Morocco on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
bouchraPro
Casablanca , Morocco
About bouchra
Together, bringing your ideas to life
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile apps
- ui
- ux
- web design
Mehdi EL Mahboubi
Casablanca, Morocco • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Studio eiyn
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity development
- branding
- branding identity
jihane el joubari
Casablanca, Morocco • $5 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Performance Specialist Trainer @ Lycatel
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Education
-
Abdelmalek Esaadi University
Licence in English Studies
2009
Skills
- drawing and painting
- graphic design
- translation
Ely Wahib
Casablanca, Morocco
About Ely Wahib
Hi, my name is Wahib, an Interaction Design Consultant. I am entrusted with improving communication between the Interface and Human.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- art
- branding
- direction
- graphic design
- icondesign
- illustration
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design