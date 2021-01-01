Freelance Illustrators in Campinas, Brazil for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Campinas, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

São Paulo, Brazil $25 (USD) per hour

About Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt is an award-winning Logo Designer and Illustrator with 10+ years of experience designing identities for clients around the globe.

The 30 Years old Brazilian Artist created over 1,000 innovative logos for hundreds of clients and received features and claims of prominent Design publications, community and media in the past years.

His works also cover Custom Typography Design, Animation and Language Experiments, such as Visual Poetry and Glitch Art.

Breno also performed Workshops, Lectures and Talks on Visual Identity Creation, Glitch & Creative Process, and Contemporary Languages on several Brazilian Educational Institutions and Design Events.

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • data visualization
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typeface
  • typography
Jottah

Jottah

Valinhos, Brasil.

About Jottah

My name is Jonatas, I'm Brazilian and I'm 15 years old. I have been working with visual arts since I was 10 years old.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Francisco Junior

Francisco Junior

Campinas, São Paulo $50 (USD) per hour

About Francisco Junior

I'm a Visual Designer focused on Digital and also enthusiastic and passionate about User Experience Design. Or vice versa

Work History

  • Design Lead @ iFood

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Skills

  • designer
  • digital
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Jaqueline Vital

Jaqueline Vital

Campinas $35 (USD) per hour

About Jaqueline Vital

Illustrator and animator at Caiena, specializing in illustrations, motion graphics and graphic design.

Work History

  • Motion designer @ Caiena

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Melies

    Traditional animation

    2019

Skills

  • animation
  • animation 2d
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • digital design
  • digital illustrator
  • drawing and painting
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
