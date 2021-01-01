Freelance Illustrators in Campinas, Brazil for Hire
Breno BitencourtPro
São Paulo, Brazil • $25 (USD) per hour
About Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt is an award-winning Logo Designer and Illustrator with 10+ years of experience designing identities for clients around the globe.
The 30 Years old Brazilian Artist created over 1,000 innovative logos for hundreds of clients and received features and claims of prominent Design publications, community and media in the past years.
His works also cover Custom Typography Design, Animation and Language Experiments, such as Visual Poetry and Glitch Art.
Breno also performed Workshops, Lectures and Talks on Visual Identity Creation, Glitch & Creative Process, and Contemporary Languages on several Brazilian Educational Institutions and Design Events.
Specialties
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- data visualization
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- typeface
- typography
Jottah
Valinhos, Brasil.
About Jottah
My name is Jonatas, I'm Brazilian and I'm 15 years old. I have been working with visual arts since I was 10 years old.
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Francisco JuniorPro
Campinas, São Paulo • $50 (USD) per hour
About Francisco Junior
I'm a Visual Designer focused on Digital and also enthusiastic and passionate about User Experience Design. Or vice versa
Work History
Design Lead @ iFood
2018 – Present
Specialties
Leadership
1–2 years
Skills
- designer
- digital
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
Jaqueline Vital
Campinas • $35 (USD) per hour
About Jaqueline Vital
Illustrator and animator at Caiena, specializing in illustrations, motion graphics and graphic design.
Work History
Motion designer @ Caiena
2018 – Present
Specialties
Animation
1–2 years
Education
Melies
Traditional animation
2019
Skills
- animation
- animation 2d
- branding
- branding and logo design
- digital design
- digital illustrator
- drawing and painting
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics