Freelance Illustrators in Calcutta, India for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Calcutta, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Creativz
Kolkata, India • $15 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- app ui
- appdesign
- branding
- graphic design
- icondesign
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- uiuxdesign
- ux
- visual design
- web apps
- web design
- webdesigning
- website redesign
- wireframing and prototyping
Ritika Barua
Kolkata, India
About Ritika Barua
I am an illustrator with a keen interest to tell stories through my art and design. Whenever not working you might find me travelling or baking in the kitchen.
You can catch a glimpse of more of my works here - https://linktr.ee/ritikabarua
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- illustration
GODZILLARGE
Bali • $20 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- illustration
- pattern design
- print design
- t-shirt design
- tattoo design
AMEE
Kolkata, India • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- design consultance
- design strategy
- design thinker
- graphic design
- illustration
- mobile
- poster design
- strategy
- tshirt design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- webapp design
- website building