Freelance Illustrators in Cairo, Egypt for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Cairo, Egypt on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Yeba S
Egypt, Cairo • $25 (USD) per hour
About Yeba S
I love to work with passion so that everything i produce brings joy and soul to my art ...
Design to Inspire
Work History
-
Character Designer @ World
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Education
-
AAST
Business Administration
2010
Skills
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
Mostafa Abdelsattar
Giza, Egypt
About Mostafa Abdelsattar
Self taught visual artist and Designer , who spends most of his time learning and experimenting in the digital art field
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- digital art
- graphic design
- illustration
- vector graphics
amera gaballa
cairo ,egypt
About amera gaballa
Designer and Illustrator
Work History
-
senior illustrator @ smaat co
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
faculty of applied arts
bachelor
2014
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- liquid animation
- logo
- packaging
- storyboarding
youssef ibrahim
cairo
About youssef ibrahim
Senior graphic designer - illustrator
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- advertising
- art
- calligraphy
- fantasy art
- graphic design
- illustration
- sketch
- sketching
- social media
- typography
- vector graphics
- vexel
- vexel art
- visual design