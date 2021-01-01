Freelance Illustrators in Cairo, Egypt for hire

Find the world's best illustrators in Cairo, Egypt on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Yeba S

Egypt, Cairo $25 (USD) per hour

About Yeba S

I love to work with passion so that everything i produce brings joy and soul to my art ...

Design to Inspire

Work History

  • Character Designer @ World

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Education

  • AAST

    Business Administration

    2010

Skills

  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Mostafa Abdelsattar

Giza, Egypt

About Mostafa Abdelsattar

Self taught visual artist and Designer , who spends most of his time learning and experimenting in the digital art field

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • digital art
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • vector graphics
amera gaballa

cairo ,egypt

About amera gaballa

Designer and Illustrator

Work History

  • senior illustrator @ smaat co

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • faculty of applied arts

    bachelor

    2014

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • liquid animation
  • logo
  • packaging
  • storyboarding
youssef ibrahim

cairo

About youssef ibrahim

Senior graphic designer - illustrator

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • advertising
  • art
  • calligraphy
  • fantasy art
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • sketch
  • sketching
  • social media
  • typography
  • vector graphics
  • vexel
  • vexel art
  • visual design
