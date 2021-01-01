Freelance Illustrators in Boston, MA for hire

Find the world's best illustrators in Boston, MA on Dribbble

Kirk! Wallace

Kirk! Wallace

Pro

Boston, MA $125 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Wagepoint

    2012 - 2016

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Fitchburg State University

    BA Computer Science

    2011

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • animation
  • brand illustration
  • branding illustration
  • character design
  • character illustration
  • icon
  • illustration
  • illustration system
  • mascot
  • vector
  • vector graphics
  • visual identity
  • whimsical
Erik Weikert

Erik Weikert

Pro

Boston, MA $125 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Associate Creative Director @ Pilot

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Fitchburg State College

    B.A. Communications Media

    2010

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • packaging
  • typography
  • ui
  • web design
Kristen Brittain

Kristen Brittain

Pro

Boston, MA $45 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ ownerIQ

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Florida State University

    Masters in Integrated Marketing Communication

    2019

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • communication
  • design
  • handlettering
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • marketing
  • project management
  • typography
  • vector graphics
ted pioli

ted pioli

Pro

Boston $50 (USD) per hour

About ted pioli

Designer of brands and experiences.
Illustration profile @StrangeFolks

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • design thinking
  • identity systems
  • journey mapping
  • mobile
  • prototype
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • ux
  • web design
