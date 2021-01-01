Freelance Illustrators in Bogotá, Colombia for Hire

JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ

Colombian based in Rusia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • product design
Miguel Ángel Avila

Bogotá

About Miguel Ángel Avila

Product Designer at Rappi. I have fun drawing, creating strange creatures and designing for the humans.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • character design
  • design
  • drawing
  • icon
  • illustration
  • painting
  • ui
  • vector graphics
Rene Agudelo

Pro

Bogotá D.C. Colombia $60 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Universidad Jorge Tadeo Lozano

    Graphic design

    2010

Skills

  • branding
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • signage
  • wayfinding
  • web design
Michelle Smiling

Bogotá, Colombia $8 (USD) per hour

About Michelle Smiling

Designer & Illustrator.
I love creating illustrations & developing personal projects :)

Work History

  • Freelance Designer @ Upwork

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Universidad Privada Dr. Rafael Belloso Chacín (URBE)

    Graphic Design's Lic.

    2016

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • editorial design
  • iconographer
  • illustrator
  • infographic design
