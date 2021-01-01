Freelance Illustrators in Bogotá, Colombia for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Bogotá, Colombia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ
Colombian based in Rusia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
- product design
Miguel Ángel Avila
Bogotá
About Miguel Ángel Avila
Product Designer at Rappi. I have fun drawing, creating strange creatures and designing for the humans.
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- character design
- design
- drawing
- icon
- illustration
- painting
- ui
- vector graphics
Rene AgudeloPro
Bogotá D.C. Colombia • $60 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Universidad Jorge Tadeo Lozano
Graphic design
2010
Skills
- branding
- editorial design
- illustration
- interaction design
- logo
- mobile
- product design
- signage
- wayfinding
- web design
Michelle Smiling
Bogotá, Colombia • $8 (USD) per hour
About Michelle Smiling
Designer & Illustrator.
I love creating illustrations & developing personal projects :)
Work History
-
Freelance Designer @ Upwork
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Universidad Privada Dr. Rafael Belloso Chacín (URBE)
Graphic Design's Lic.
2016
Skills
- branding and logo design
- editorial design
- iconographer
- illustrator
- infographic design