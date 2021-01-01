Hire freelance illustrators in Bishkek

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 60 freelance illustrators in Bishkek available for hire

  • Aygerim Asantur

    Aygerim Asantur

    Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

    Blonde girl graphic sketchbook procreate draw print artist characterdesign design art illustration
    Girl drawing flat clean procreate procreate art sketchbook sketch character graphic draw artist print illustration design art characterdesign
    My son procreate sketchbook sketch picture paper graphic draw illustrator characterdesign art illustration design character
    • Illustration
  • Nurbek Nas

    Nurbek Nas

    Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek

    Beer coasters dipa ipa poire cider porter ale lezak stout coaster beer
    Bashtan Bashta ambigram logo logo ambigram
    Arrow Pattern Logo bronze black pattern arrow
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Artem Konkin

    Artem Konkin

    Bishkek

    Ramen ios app design ios app application app design app food app food ramen design ui
    Secret Santa Mobile App automatic gifts christmas new year application app design app santaclaus santa secretsanta secret ui design
    Dungeons and Dragons character sheet app | Rus character game dnd dungeons and dragons dungeonsanddragons ux ui illustration design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Kovshenin Artem

    Kovshenin Artem

    Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

    ZooRoom logo and guideline design identity guideline paw pets bishkek green design logo room zoo
    Future neon Cola device cyberpunk future drinks neon cola
    Logo for "Frunze Streets" music band vector design logo typography band instrumental music frunze soviet union logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • @imashevB

    @imashevB

    Kyrgyzstan Bishkek

    BREIG lettering vector branding logo
    VEST M icon branding vector logo m
    VEST M logos brand m house home vector icon logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • jetigen

    jetigen

    Kyrgyzstan Bishkek

    Han logo logodesign kyrgyzstan graphic design adobeillustator illustrator branding brand logotype logo
    Kyrgyzstan Supara Chunkurchak art kyrgyzstan adobeillustator graphic design vector illustrator illustraion
    Perspective logodesign design branding graphic design logo mark logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Roman K

    Roman K

    Bishkek

    Duty Free Shop uxdesign mobile app ecommerce figma design branding uidesign
    Monsterzie welcome screens mobile app onboarding cartoon mobile design ui
    Hello Dribbble web first shot hello dribbble hello 3d animation ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alexander Kazantsev

    Alexander Kazantsev

    Bishkek, KG

    PG monogram pg monogram letter mark monogram logo monogram
    Kundenkarte promo onboarding screen promo start screen
    Kundenkarte v.2 design app ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Zypar Akhmat

    Zypar Akhmat

    Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

    Fastpay Wallet bank app bank financial app finance mobile apps walletapp wallet uiux ui design fintech app mobile app
    LMS University saas app design lms education app study app education product design ux design ui design ui ux
    Mobile banking for Manila Bank on Philippines mobile app illustration ux design fintech finance bank design web ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Sagynai Murat

    Sagynai Murat

    Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

    uinvest ui design logo branding graphic design
    Mobile interface concept concept interface mobile clean ux graphic design graphic app ui bishkek logo design branding
    The Scent Lab Logo & Web Design logo design minimal clean brand design branding ui design ui uiux art beauty perfume lab graphic design graphic bishkek dubai hero section landing page webdesign logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ulugbek Kadyrbekov

    Ulugbek Kadyrbekov

    Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

    Shoes App web logo branding vans adidas nike shoes store app store ecommerce shop ecommerce shoes app uiux ui
    Landing for a Brick Factory in Kyrgyz Rep. building construction logo logo construction company bricks branding brand identity effectiveness landing page web ux ui uiux
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.