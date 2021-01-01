Freelance Illustrators in Berlin, Germany for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Berlin, Germany on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Nikita MelnikovPro
Berlin • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- 2d animation
- 3d
- 3d animation
- 3d artist
- 3d graphics
- animation
- character animation
- isometric
- logo animation
- motion graphics
Konstantin DatzPro
Berlin • $75 (USD) per hour
About Konstantin Datz
Interface- Icon- and Graphicdesigner living in Berlin, Germany
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
FHP Potsdam
Bachelor
2018
Skills
- 3d graphics
- 3d visualization
- icon
- interaface design
- rendering
- ui
- ux
- ♥
Juan FelipePro
Berlin • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior UI/UX Designer @ Project A
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- illustration
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux