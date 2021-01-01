Freelance Illustrators in Berlin, Germany for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Berlin, Germany on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Nikita Melnikov

Nikita Melnikov

Berlin $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • 3d
  • 3d animation
  • 3d artist
  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • character animation
  • isometric
  • logo animation
  • motion graphics
Konstantin Datz

Konstantin Datz

Berlin $75 (USD) per hour

About Konstantin Datz

Interface- Icon- and Graphicdesigner living in Berlin, Germany

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • FHP Potsdam

    Bachelor

    2018

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • 3d visualization
  • icon
  • interaface design
  • rendering
  • ui
  • ux
Juan Felipe

Juan Felipe

Berlin $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior UI/UX Designer @ Project A

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Ewa Żak

Ewa Żak

Berlin

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • patterns
  • ui
  • ux
