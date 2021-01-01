Freelance Illustrators in Belgrade, Serbia for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Belgrade, Serbia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Stevan RodicPro
Belgrade, Serbia
About Stevan Rodic
logo • branding • identity • illustrations
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- typography
Milos Djuric | djuksicoPro
Belgrade, Serbia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- character design
- illustration
- logo
- web design
Dimitrije MikovicPro
Beograd • $50 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Belgrade
Bachelor's
2010
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- lettering
- logo
- web design
Sava StoicPro
Belgrade
About Sava Stoic
Senior Brand Identity Designer. Logo specialist.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand strategy
- branding identity
- logo
- logo and branding