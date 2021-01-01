Freelance Illustrators in Beijing, China for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Beijing, China on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Moy Lee

Moy Lee

Beijing, China $10 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • illustration
MonkeyBen

MonkeyBen

Pro

Beijing, China $150 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • badges
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • handdraw style
  • illustation
  • old cartoon
  • sport-style design
  • sports branding
  • sports logo
  • type design
  • vintage type
马阿柴Tesorina

马阿柴Tesorina

Pro

Beijing China $15 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • Politecnico Di Milano

    Bachelor

    2012

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe lightroom
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • sketch
RaDesign

RaDesign

Agency

Beijing, China $60 (USD) per hour

About RaDesign

Hi! We are RaDesign. We're passionate about UI&UX, web, illustration, animation design. Hire us: wechat: frannnk7

Specialties

  • Animation
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Illustration
  • Leadership
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
