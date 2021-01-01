Freelance Illustrators in Barcelona, Spain for hire

Lorena G

Barcelona

About Lorena G

Freelance illustrator & graphic designer ✌️
I love geometric shapes, vivid colors and tuna makis.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 3d illustration
  • abstract
  • character illustration
  • color
  • colorful
  • flat design
  • flat illustration
  • geometric
  • illustration
  • minimal
Lina Bo

Barcelona, Spain

About Lina Bo

Illustrator

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Toptal

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Design University Russia

    Graphic Designer

    2010

Skills

  • branding
  • character design
  • illustration
  • vector graphics
Yan Moryachok

Barcelona, Spain

About Yan Moryachok

Hello!
If you are intrested into a work don't hesitate contact me ;)
Another account @Sailor_Johnny

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 2d
  • adobe illustrator
  • badges
  • character design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • stickers
  • ui
  • vector graphics
Petra Sitaru

Barcelona, Spain

About Petra Sitaru

Freelance Illustrator / Designer

Clients include: Google, Twitter, The Atlantic, Typeform, etc.

Work History

  • Brand Illustrator/Visual Designer @ Typeform

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • Illustration
  • brand illustration
  • editorial design
  • icondesign
  • illustration design
  • product illustration
