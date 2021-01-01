Freelance Illustrators in Austin, TX for hire

Keith Davis Young

Austin,TX $150 (USD) per hour

About Keith Davis Young

Independent artist and designer. Happily residing in Austin,Tx 🌵

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • packaging
  • typography
Jay Master

Austin $85 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior Graphic Designer @ ALTRES

    2007 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • University of Hawaii

    BFA

    2001

Skills

  • apparel design
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • environment design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
  • web design
Terran Washington

austin texas $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Designer/illustrator @ indeed.com

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Kent State University

    BFA

    2012

Skills

  • designer
  • fro picker
  • illustration
  • screen printer
  • typography
Greg Anthony Thomas

Austin, TX $85 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Helms Workshop

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • type design
  • typography
