Freelance Illustrators in Auckland, New Zealand for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Auckland, New Zealand on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Stas Kulesh 🥝Pro
Auckland, New Zealand • $39 (USD) per hour
About Stas Kulesh 🥝
An experienced full-stack designer: inspiration, ideation, and implementation. Client base: Google, Foursquare, Facebook, LEGO, Discovery Channel, Nickelodeon, IBM.
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- chatbots
- dashboard design
- design library
- guidelines
- hybrid apps design
- illustration
- product design
- prototype
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- vector illustrations
- web apps design
- wireframe
Andrius Tamosaitis
Auckland, New Zealand • $30 (USD) per hour
About Andrius Tamosaitis
Professional graphic designer from Europe, working worldwide. Specializing in logo design, branding, identity. Feel free to contact for any queries.
Some logos in portfolio are for sale, don't hesitate to ask.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- iliustration
- logo
- web design
Joe Carrington
Auckland, New Zealand • $80 (USD) per hour
About Joe Carrington
Moses likes to draw.
Work History
-
Lead Graphic Designer & Illustrator @ Mr Vintage
2008 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- character design
- gif animation
- illustration
- packaging
- typography
Jonno RiekwelPro
Auckland, New Zealand • $150 (USD) per hour
About Jonno Riekwel
Digital product designer
Work History
-
Senior Web Developer & Product Designer @ Launch Agent
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- concepting
- information architecture
- prototype
- ux
- visual design
- web design