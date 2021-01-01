Freelance Illustrators in Auckland, New Zealand for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Auckland, New Zealand on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Stas Kulesh 🥝

Stas Kulesh 🥝

Auckland, New Zealand $39 (USD) per hour

About Stas Kulesh 🥝

An experienced full-stack designer: inspiration, ideation, and implementation. Client base: Google, Foursquare, Facebook, LEGO, Discovery Channel, Nickelodeon, IBM.

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • chatbots
  • dashboard design
  • design library
  • guidelines
  • hybrid apps design
  • illustration
  • product design
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector illustrations
  • web apps design
  • wireframe
Andrius Tamosaitis

Andrius Tamosaitis

Auckland, New Zealand $30 (USD) per hour

About Andrius Tamosaitis

Professional graphic designer from Europe, working worldwide. Specializing in logo design, branding, identity. Feel free to contact for any queries.
Some logos in portfolio are for sale, don't hesitate to ask.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • iliustration
  • logo
  • web design
Joe Carrington

Joe Carrington

Auckland, New Zealand $80 (USD) per hour

About Joe Carrington

Moses likes to draw.

Work History

  • Lead Graphic Designer & Illustrator @ Mr Vintage

    2008 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • character design
  • gif animation
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • typography
Jonno Riekwel

Jonno Riekwel

Auckland, New Zealand $150 (USD) per hour

About Jonno Riekwel

Digital product designer

Work History

  • Senior Web Developer & Product Designer @ Launch Agent

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • concepting
  • information architecture
  • prototype
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
