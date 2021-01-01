Freelance Illustrators in Athens, Greece for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Athens, Greece on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ilias SounasPro
Athens, Greece
About Ilias Sounas
Illustrator / Designer
Available for whimsical illustrations and weird characters. I also love designing infographics, maps and board game graphics :)
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- board game graphics
- character design
- character illustration
- childrens book illustration
- editorial illustration
- illustration
- infographic design
MisterShotPro
Athens - Greece
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- logo design
- monogram
- typography
- visual identity design
- wordmark
Faze design studio
Athens, Greece • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art director @ OgilvyOne Athens
2012 - 2014
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- animation
- branding
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- packaging
- ui
Tasos Filippatos
Athens, Greece • $50 (USD) per hour
About Tasos Filippatos
Graphic & Web Designer @ http://anfos.gr
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo and branding
- mobile
- packaging
- print design
- ui
- ux
- web design