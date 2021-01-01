Freelance Illustrators in Amsterdam, Netherlands for hire

Frederique Matti

Amsterdam $90 (USD) per hour

About Frederique Matti

Freelance illustrator.
Clients include: Spotify, GitHub, Women's Health Mag, Pusher, Harvard Business Manager, Intercom etc.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand illustration
  • editorial design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • illustration design
  • product illustration
Tristan Kromopawiro

Pro

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

About Tristan Kromopawiro

Designer and illustrator

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • logo design
  • typography
  • visual identity design
blacklead studio

Agency

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Specialties

  • Web Design
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Product Design
Paul von Excite

Pro

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • custom type
  • hand drawn
  • handlettering
  • lettering
  • lettermark
  • letters
  • logo
  • logotype
  • script
  • type design
  • typography
  • word-mark
  • wordmark
