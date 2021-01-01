Freelance Illustrators in Amsterdam, Netherlands for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Frederique Matti
Amsterdam • $90 (USD) per hour
About Frederique Matti
Freelance illustrator.
Clients include: Spotify, GitHub, Women's Health Mag, Pusher, Harvard Business Manager, Intercom etc.
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- brand illustration
- editorial design
- icon
- illustration
- illustration design
- product illustration
Tristan KromopawiroPro
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
About Tristan Kromopawiro
Designer and illustrator
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- calligraphy
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- logo design
- typography
- visual identity design
blacklead studioAgency
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Specialties
- Web Design
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Product Design
Paul von ExcitePro
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- calligraphy
- custom type
- hand drawn
- handlettering
- lettering
- lettermark
- letters
- logo
- logotype
- script
- type design
- typography
- word-mark
- wordmark