Freelance Illustrators in Al Manşūrah, Egypt for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Al Manşūrah, Egypt on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Ahmed Ramadan

Mansoura, Egypt

Work History

  • freelance @ up work

    2015 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • ‏‎Faculty of Commerce, Al-Azhar University‎‏

    Bachelor

    2018

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • lcon design
  • logo
Ahmed Sokar

Pro

Mansouar, Egypt $25 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • marvelapp
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Jasmin Elsayed

Al Mansurah, Egypt

About Jasmin Elsayed

Hi ,my name is Yasmin from Egypt . As a UX/UI Designer, I believe in creating ideas and digital experiences that connect with everyday life, collaborating with others and gaining insights into how users interact with my work. That has been key to my success. And with over 5 years in Digital, I’m still hungry to innovate and break new ground .
Experienced in UX / UI Design .Skilled in HTML5, css3, Adobe Package (Photoshop, Illustrator, Xd, After Effect)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • animation
  • graphic design
  • mobile app ui
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Yosif

tanat , egypt $15 (USD) per hour

About Yosif

a UI designer based in Egypt :)

Work History

  • graphic designer @ indesign llc

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
