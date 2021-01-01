Freelance Illustrators in Al Manşūrah, Egypt for Hire
Ahmed Ramadan
Mansoura, Egypt
Work History
-
freelance @ up work
2015 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Faculty of Commerce, Al-Azhar University
Bachelor
2018
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- lcon design
- logo
Ahmed SokarPro
Mansouar, Egypt • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- marvelapp
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
Jasmin Elsayed
Al Mansurah, Egypt
About Jasmin Elsayed
Hi ,my name is Yasmin from Egypt . As a UX/UI Designer, I believe in creating ideas and digital experiences that connect with everyday life, collaborating with others and gaining insights into how users interact with my work. That has been key to my success. And with over 5 years in Digital, I’m still hungry to innovate and break new ground .
Experienced in UX / UI Design .Skilled in HTML5, css3, Adobe Package (Photoshop, Illustrator, Xd, After Effect)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- animation
- graphic design
- mobile app ui
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping
Yosif
tanat , egypt • $15 (USD) per hour
About Yosif
a UI designer based in Egypt :)
Work History
-
graphic designer @ indesign llc
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- ui
- ux
- web design