Freelance Illustrators in Ahmadābād, India for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Ahmadābād, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Pʌvʌn
Ahmedabad, India
Work History
-
UI UX Designer @ Acquire.io
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Arena Animation
Diploma in Graphic and web design
2016
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- affinity
- animation 2d
- appdesign
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- icongraphy
- illustration
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- vector artist
Tribhuvan SutharPro
ahmedabad, India • $10 (USD) per hour
About Tribhuvan Suthar
I am Tribhuvan. I am a UI/Graphic Designer based out of Mumbai, India. I also love creating abstract designs, particularly for the web.
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Acquire.io
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- affinity
- figma
- icon
- sketch
- ui designs
Sandeep Kasundra
Ahmedabad • $25 (USD) per hour
About Sandeep Kasundra
A multidisciplinary UI/UX Designer with a passion for elegant, innovative, and functional user interfaces. Over 9 years of experience in the design industry.
Work History
-
Sr. UI/UX Designer @ IndiaNIC Infotech LTD
2013 - 2021
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Atmiya Institute Of Technologies and Science
BSc. IT, Computer Science
2012
Skills
- Figma
- administration
- dashboard
- mobile app ui
- mobile interface
- sketch
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- website redesign
- website ui
- wireframing and prototyping
CMARIX TechnoLabsPro
Ahmedabad, India • $13 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Designer @ CMARIX Technolabs Pvt. Ltd.
2009 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
GTU
Masters in Computers
2008
Skills
- app ui design
- concept design
- creative design
- dashboard
- graphic design
- interaction design
- logo deisgn
- mobile
- mobile ux
- ui
- ux
- visual development
- web design