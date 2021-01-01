Freelance Illustrators in İstanbul, Turkey for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in İstanbul, Turkey on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Murat Kalkavan

Murat Kalkavan

istanbul $70 (USD) per hour

About Murat Kalkavan

My name is Murat Kalkavan. Freelance illustrator based Istanbul, available for commission. Graduate of the Fine Arts Academy of Marmara University. I enjoy creating funny and humorous character designs & stickers, and game visuals of all kinds.

I try to emphasize the comical elements in my illustrations because I think humor has a strong, positive effect for the brands.

I have worked with various advertising agencies, such as Grey, Medina Turgul - DDB, Tribal Worldwide, Saatchi, Publicis, Alice BBDO, Leo Burnett, TBWA, cSection, Concept, 4129Grey and Rafineri.

I also provided visuals for a number of video game projects.

Clients Include

Huawei, Apple, Snapchat, Oppo, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Nike, Pepsi, KFC, Siemens, Volkswagen, Adidas, Fiat, Nutella ...

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • Marmara University

    Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.)

    2008

Skills

  • advertising illustration
  • character design
  • digital art
  • digital stickers
  • game artist
  • icon illustration
  • illustration
  • web illustration
Kemal Sanli

Kemal Sanli

Istanbul $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • packaging
  • print design
Turgay Mutlay

Turgay Mutlay

İstanbul $80 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI Designer & illustrator @ Freelance

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • communication designer
  • editorial design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • poster design
  • ui
  • visual design
Mustafa Kural

Mustafa Kural

istanbul, Turkey

About Mustafa Kural

Designer & Illustrator based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • character design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
