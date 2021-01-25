Hire freelance designers in Winnipeg, MB

Viewing 11 out of 33 freelance designers in Winnipeg, MB available for hire

  • Fateh Zid

    Fateh Zid

    Winnipeg, MB, CA

    Alarm Animation on Smart Watch smart watch smartwatch uidesign animation dark design ui design ux interface app ui
    Alarm Animation & Interaction Screen notification alarm smartwatch light animation design ui design ux interface app ui
    Incoming Call Screen Interaction animation light dark smart watch smartwatch os product design ux design ui design interface app ux ui
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jordan Stephensen

    Jordan Stephensen

    Winnipeg, MB

    2021 01 31 monospace mono bitmap font display vector poster illustrator typography type
    WIP 2021 01 30 ink halftone bitmap portrait illustration illustrator
    2021 01 25 vector yeezus kanye west kanye halftone bitmap print portrait illustration illustrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Ryan Poworoznik

    Ryan Poworoznik

    Winnipeg, Manitoba

    CSG Monogram badge lettering design logo type typography monogram
    Burning Tower medieval monogram badge turret tower illustration design isometric rebound
    404 metal bevel numbers error 404 badge vintage monogram lettering branding brand design logo type typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Alex Fisher

    Alex Fisher

    Winnipeg, MB

    Portfolio Branding geometric animation gif typography floral flower flowers branding plants nature digitalartist illustration
    Busy Tree Tops digitalartist landscape water outdoors photoshop wacom leaves green plants forest nature trees illustration
    In the Golden Afternoon plants illustraion summer spring pedals flower daisy pansy wonderland aliceinwonderland
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ryan Bollenbach

    Ryan Bollenbach

    Winnipeg, MB

    Blog Coupon Theme - Woman & Home coupons landingpage landing page branding typography ecommerce ux ui web web page website blog
    Business Insider AU Coupon Website blog branding web figma design ecommerce landing page illustration gradient typography website ui
    BioWorld Blog uiux design application typography blogpost blogpage website landingpage blog design blogger article layout design minimalistic typography blog post webdesign portfolio ui branding landing page ui uiux blogging
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Taylor Sheppard

    Taylor Sheppard

    Winnipeg, Manitoba

    Styleframe WIP winnipeg fields farm rural autumn fall harvest styleframe wip hand drawn illustration
    Cel Study 01 winnipeg animation process cel hand drawn illustration frame by frame cel animation after effects adobe animate
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Allan Lorde

    Allan Lorde

    Winnipeg

    Outdoor Hockey Club Logo illustration allan lorde blue owl hockey player hockey logo hockey
    Garage Rock Headache No. 99 affinity photo procreate playlist garage rock design illustration allan lorde
    Nocturnal Roaming blurry photo custom lettering lettering playlist cover spotify playlist
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tylor Reimer

    Tylor Reimer

    Steinbach, Manitoba

    Wilderlands Animation flag icon typography motion graphics animation
    Gravel Grinders C.C. typography club bike bicycle cycle
    Bristol Cold Brew black and white monochromatic cold brew coffee packaging
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Sarah Kruger

    Sarah Kruger

    Winnipeg, MB

    Big News procreate ipadpro ipad letteringartist illustration lettering
    You Do You ipadprocreate ipadpro ipad illustration flowerillustration flowers lettering
    Sweet July procreate ipadpro ipad letteringillustration lettering flowerillustration flowers summerillustration summer
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Robyn Kacperski

    Robyn Kacperski

    Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

    Permission to be Patient illustrated type script lettering script lettering hand lettering iphone glasses vintage design inspiration self isolation selfcare covid creative inspirational quote procreate art procreate illustration spot illustration editorial
    Vintage Green Leaf Plant procreate app illustration design nature illustration festival poster design inspiration inspiration dribbble art print california vintage illustration vintage leaf illustration leaf digital art procreate illustration festival spring festival springtime
    I Love My Garden art print composition procreate art dribbble procreate botanical illustration botanicals botanic inspiration gardening spring illustration spring typeography 3d type flower illustration plants flowers flower illustration garden
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Dilawer Hussain

    Dilawer Hussain

    Winnipeg, Canada

    Books Manager binary vision studios application app mobile colorful ui book
    404 Screen illustration web app ui flat dribbble binary vision studios container stars night blue purple simple minimal error 404 page 404 404
    Music App design binary vision studios dilawer dribbble iphone mockup 3d music app user interface ui application music iphone app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

