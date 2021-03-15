Hire freelance designers in Vermont Us
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 28 freelance designers in Vermont Us available for hire
-
Roozbeham
Freelancer ⚉
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
Tommy Blake
Lebanon, New Hampshire
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
District North: Media & Design Studio
Bethlehem, NH, USA
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Leadership
-
Nishan Sarkar
Freelancer
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Hamid Ahmadi | Graphic Designer
Freelancer
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
Harrison Johnson
Burlington, VT
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Scott Preavy
Burlington, Vermont
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
Wes Carr
Burlington, Vermont
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
Jeff Henderson
Burlington, Vermont
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Leadership
- Web Design
-
Courtney Venable
Rockingham, VT
- Illustration
-
Natalie Accorso
Burlington, VT
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
