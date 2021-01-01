Hire freelance designers in Varna

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 55 freelance designers in Varna available for hire

  • Kostadin Kostadinov

    Varna

    Logotypes & Marks 2020 — 2021 icon vector branding collection behance symbol identity typography logotype logo graphic design creative
    AB Dent design graphic design behance symbol logotype identity typography mark brvnd logo
    Stopwatch grid identity design branding graphic design identity grid design grid logo grid logotype typography brvnd symbol logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Ilarion Ananiev Graphic Design & Illustration

    Varna | Bulgaria

    DESIGN TO THE MX logo type 2.5d illustration simple shape mark simple letters illustration family selection branding style guide bright exploration visual brand vector logomark design logos logofolio geometric logo identity icon
    Dribbble Ice Cream Charm Concept by Ilarion Ananiev ilarionananiev ilarion ananiev logo type 2.5d illustration color combinations font simple shape mark simple letters illustration vector logomark design logos logofolio geometric logo identity icon
    Design For Good Face Mask Challenge isometric shape mark color combinations font simple shape mark simple letters illustration family selection branding style guide bright vector logomark design logos logofolio geometric logo identity icon exploration visual brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Sonya Ivanova

    Varna

    To the lighthouse photography sea lighthouse concept interface video motion adobe xd typography animation ux ui website
    To the lighthouse - Homepage lighthouse photography concept interface video motion adobe xd typography animation ux ui website
    eCommerce, Product Page interaction after effects fashion concept interface adobe xd video typography motion animation ux ui website
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Vyara Ivanova

    Varna, Bulgaria

    Knitting cute design web mobile app mobile ui girl art flat digital procreate illustration handmade knitting
    Drawing canvas web mobile artist ui art design procreate girl digital character illustration drawing
    Chilling couple chill geometric graphic art design procreate girl digital 2d flat character illustration drawing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tsvetelina Georgieva

    Varna, Bulgaria

    La Tomatina sauce red dailytype lettering latomatina design illustration customtype type typography
    Joy lettering customtype typography art line art linework calligraphy type typography
    36daysoftype - 'a' and 'b' typeart type typography 36daysoftype07 36daysoftype customtype lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Iliana Dimitrova

    Varna, Bulgaria

    Hand knitted clothing crochet wool brand cute design knitwear yarn knitting cute logo logo concept cyrillic monogram hand knitted heart knot knit vector logo design branding logo
    with Strawberries cyrillic literature poetry club poetry vector branding design logodesign logo design branding illustration handlettering hand lettering hand drawn fruit food logomark logotype logo strawberry
    Memento mori reaper reaping hook marigold dia de los muertos dia de muertos halloween time death sandclock skeleton procreate ipad illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tsvetelina Stoynova

    Varna, Bulgaria

    CitySpa Center pool city waterlilly spacenter hotel landingpage ui spa
    Happy spooky eve halloween bat skull illustration spiders potion spooky halloween2020
    Watch it burn chill pop corn texture drawing summer girly girl character urban girl illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ivan Dimitrov

    Varna, Bulgaria

    Logo for property investments business logoicon real estate vibrant colors logo design icon identity brand property investment house logo place r logo logo
    Logo for fitness app s logo fitness logo fitness app clean corporate visual design concept icon typography brand identity branding logo
    Caf2Code logo coffee grain code coffee corporate visual design concept clean graphic design icon brand identity branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Slavena Koleva

    Varna, Bulgaria

    Card with the Bear bear web design landing page illustration ux ui design mock up branding graphic design ui
    Explore Space landing page user interface design 3d modeling illustration ux ui mock up ui design ui
    Online Banking ux ui design fintech app fintech banking app banking ux ui mock up ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mihaela Avramova

    Varna, Bulgaria

    You Are Art. | Poster minimal illustration graphicdesign graphic design flat design clean art abstraction abstract art abstract poster art poster blue and white blueprint blue liquify liquids liquid
    Business Card typographic typogaphy design art bussines card businesscard design card
    SHOES / FASHION / Landing page landing design landing page design shoes landingpage landing daily ui ux design dailyui uidesign ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ivan Nikolow

    Varna, Bulgaria

    RB Rare Beam Logo Design Concept vintage lettering logo lettering b r illustrator ux ui logo mark symbol identity logotype design monogram design branding illustration typography monogram logo monogram
    Legit Sign Icons Design Concept sketch sign legit branding uiux ux ui design productdesign product design digital document documents icons design icon design icons icon personal business figma
    Coinbase Redesign Concept Design + App Icon stocks uiux product design icon ux ui typography branding illustrator coin logo crypto logo crypto exchange cryptocurrency crypto wallet logo crypto coins c coinbase coin
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

