Hire freelance designers in Sarasota, FL

Viewing 11 out of 189 freelance designers in Sarasota, FL available for hire

  • David Kovalev ◒

    David Kovalev ◒

    Sarasota, FL

    Earth Wallet Landing earth globe bank brand coins wallet btc blockchain crypto illustration ui web branding unfold logo design website landing
    Hyper website ui soft3d style glow 3d illustration bolt lighting bolt lighting logo hyper design web websites website brand branding design branding landing
    Luck Bike Brand agency branding agency unfold yellow redesign wheels rio brazil branding design branding logo pattern photos text spokes wheel clover lucky bike luck
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Ted Kulakevich

    Ted Kulakevich

    Sarasota FL

    Logo Collection design vector branding abstract simple modern logochallenge logomark logofolio logo
    Outerlabs Branding logo design brandguidelines guidelines industrial simple modern brand branding
    Logomarks #5 design vector branding abstract logomark simple modern mark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Victor Korchuk

    Victor Korchuk

    Sarasota, FL

    CryptoSneaks™ Lightning McQueen Crocs 8-bit 8bit pixels pixel art pixel croc sneakers sneaks opensea nft crocs mcqueen cryptosneaks crypto
    Victor victor people simple clean illustration
    Criminal Hacker crime hacking basement computer grain simple clean illustration person people criminal hacker
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Benjamin Oberemok

    Benjamin Oberemok

    Sarasota, FL

    Rumble ui ux ui design videohosting unfold mobile design interface video social product app rumble
    Ballista Branding bw gray black color palette typography mark brand identity visual identity branding logotype logo design sport shooting crossbow bow archery ballista
    Mighty Archery identity logo exploration branding logotype mark unfold arrow mighty eagle logo concept logo design archery
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • unfold

    unfold

    Sarasota Florida

    Rumble Like/Dislike Slider app design app mobile app sf pro slider status bar dislike uiux ux ui like video green micro interaction principle principle for mac animation
    Logo Collection design vector branding abstract simple modern logochallenge logomark logofolio logo
    Rumble Channels rumble product social video hosting mobile design video unfold ui design ui ux ui app
    No specialties listed
  • Eddie Lobanovskiy

    Eddie Lobanovskiy

    Sarasota, FL

    Rumble - Rebrand vector ui design website app identity logo illustration branding icon
    HeatWatch ui vector design website app identity logo illustration branding icon
    HeatWatch vector ui design website app identity logo illustration branding icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Bogdan Olimpiyuk

    Bogdan Olimpiyuk

    Sarasota FL.

    Loot Boxes branding design figma prize loot box graphic design 3d
    Tiger Logo
    Illustration Set 1 ux ui branding vector art illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nicholas Kovalev

    Nicholas Kovalev

    North Port, Florida

    Glass Icons square glass icon gradient branding figma modern simple clean vector nicholas kovalev
    Icon Set icons branding logo figma modern simple clean vector nicholas kovalev
    appliance Icons 2 appliance icons icon black design branding logo modern simple clean vector nicholas kovalev
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Corey Thomas

    Corey Thomas

    Sarasota, Florida

    ReBrand Logo - Bruno Diaz logodesign streamer twitch logo design rebranding cartoon character cartoon comic batman superhero logo rebrand
    BoxyFresh - Logo rebranding logos southern retro illustration can boxyfresh streamer twitch brew beer can beer logo rebrand
    Mr Bada Bing - Logo rebranding 3d gangster mafia bullets logos logotype badabing logo design twitch streamer italian skull logo rebrand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Santi Jaramillo

    Santi Jaramillo

    St Pete, FL

    POTG packaging packaging paleo design logo branding
    POTG packaging branding logo paleo
    Barbox Photography packaging bar cocktail typography branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dennis Pasyuk

    Dennis Pasyuk

    North Port, Florida

    LiveFire - Firearms Training custom logotype clean firearm orange fire live mark icon app training gun brand identity figma brand branding logo
    Nvidia Logo Redesign clean gaming mark minimal nvidia figma brand identity exploration branding brand logo
    Big Angry Tiger exploration brand orange angry component figma branding tiger mascot logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design

