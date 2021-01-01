Hire freelance designers in Nottingham

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 568 freelance designers in Nottingham available for hire

  • Isaac Powell

    Isaac Powell

    Nottingham, England

    ShiftWalk™ Studio — Website graphic design web design logo agency studio design colour website layout ux grid typography ui
    ShiftWalk™ Studio — Logo + Launch launch studio agency logo illustration design colour website layout ux grid typography ui
    Pitch.com — Bonne Deck (E) minimal editorial presentation pitch deck deck pitch graphic design logo illustration design website colour layout ux grid typography ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jordan Jenkins

    Jordan Jenkins

    Wales

    Robot Emotes 🤖 cute emoticon icons design gaming streaming twitch robot emoji emotes illustration
    Cosy App Branding illustration pop vintage retro blocks color pattern shapes abstract billboard poster stickers mark icon design identity branding app logo
    Kamera Logo 🎥 k letter play film camera color retro mesh gradient design identity typography type kamera branding logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Warren Challenger

    Warren Challenger

    Nottingham, United Kingdom

    Valentines Day instagram prints green black pink 3d icon typography vector love branding print poster design post valentines socialmedia
    Outlier — The Future of Online Education college lato styleguide education green black desktop web design ux ui design web
    Community App — Helping Each Other orange pressure social community help mental health anxiety app ux ui product design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jess Bright

    Jess Bright

    Nottingham

    Wildlife Corridors with E.ON Energy graphic design brand illustration brand campaign save the bees pollinators trees birds nature woodland infographic animal wildflowers wildlife corridors conservation wildlife type hand lettering hand drawn illustration
    Bear the AO Teddy x Jess Bright Design animated gif colouring in social campaign outdoor people illustration animal illustration character design childrens illustration campaign design designer printables colour in hide and seek kids illustration hand drawn vector bear illustration
    The Well - Kibworth Branding illustration art brand design typography color colorful floral illustration illustration mockup packaging custom logo custom type hand lettering logomark logo logodesign logotype branding brand identity brand design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Samuel James Pillar

    Samuel James Pillar

    Nottingham, UK

    Do a kickflip character animation loopdeloop character animation 2d cel animation loop gif animation animating skateboard skate
    COME BACK baby avocado avocado rubberhose loopdeloop motion graphics after effects gif fun character animation
    FatherCado loop fun illustration loopdeloop motion graphics after effects rubberhose animal character animation avocado
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Lydia Hill

    Lydia Hill

    Sheffield, United Kingdom

    Paleo Art moose cave fire character design childrens book illustration cave woman caveman mammoth digital illustration illustrator archeology cave painting paleoart paleo editorial illustration illustration
    Jogging Illustration gymwear gym activewear active character design runner running jogging home workout workout tech illustration illustration editorial illustration
    Home Kettlebell Workout home workout workout activewear sctive gymwear kettlebell exercise gym equipment character design digital illustration illustration editorial illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Philippa Vernals

    Philippa Vernals

    Sheffield, United Kingdom

    Bao Down Dim Sum digital art branding illustration brand identity procreate brushes har gow char siu bao yum cha pink restaurant branding dim sum
    Haleiwa Lei Co. florist vintage logo vintage badge floral brand logo flowers illustration brand identity florist branding hawaii tropical vintage
    Siargao Surf Club waves beach surf philippines type pink hand lettering lettering logo tropical branding surf brand surf club brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Dale Crosby-Close

    Dale Crosby-Close

    Sheffield, UK

    36 Days of Type - D. 36 days d abandoned cityscape city character 36 days of type fun colour illustration post apocalyptic
    Summer Window sun foliage plants luxury people looking through window window summer illustration
    Summer Lovin' ice cream vacation seaside isometric summer holiday holiday summer beach illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Marcus Handa

    Marcus Handa

    Leicester, England

    Interval Trainer Mobile App interval mobile mobile app ios app ui
    Rentiture Mobile App - Renting Furniture ios design mobile mobile app app ux ui
    2018
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jack Royle

    Jack Royle

    Sheffield

    Choo choo sketch steam trains steel childhood toy present automobile vehicle travel colour stroke illustration vector flat icon design dribbble shot
    2 of the GOATS artist music lyrics legends 90s rapper biggie smalls tupac rap hop hip hip hop colour stroke illustration vector flat icon dribbble shot
    Follow your path scenery star moon night brush plants scene hill path plant kleaf travel colour stroke illustration vector flat icon dribbble shot
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Caitlin McEvoy

    Caitlin McEvoy

    Nottingham

    We All Scream for Ice Cream retro ice cream truck ice cream hand-drawn vintage hand lettering illustration typography
    Be Bold retro cartoon vintage motivation be bold hand-drawn hand lettering illustration typography
    Take Me to Your Leader hand drawn alien invasion alien abduction hand lettering illustration typography
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.